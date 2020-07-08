Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) will propose concessions to European regulators tomorrow, including the sale of a French rail factory, in an effort to win early antitrust approval for its planned purchase of Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRBF) transportation unit, Reuters reports.

Alstom unions are being summoned to an online meeting tomorrow where management will provide an update on discussions with the European Commission, according to the report.

The plant on Alstom's list reportedly is the Reichshoffen factory, which has ~800 employees and produces mostly regional trains, although the final package may change.

Thursday is the deadline for concessions during the EU's preliminary review of the €6.2B (~$7B) deal unveiled in February, with a decision due by July 16.