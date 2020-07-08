Apple's (AAPL +1.8% ) program for supplying iPhone repair parts, tools, and manuals to independent repair shops expands into 32 European countries and Canada.

The initiative launched last year in the United States, and Apple now says 140 businesses with 700 locations signed up.

In the past, Apple had authorized-service providers like Best Buy perform warranty work.

The expansion comes amid store closures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan Stanley says Apple currently has 410 of its 510 retail stores open worldwide, down from 457 last week. Apple has closed 92 of its 271 U.S. stores due to virus spikes.

Apple stores are usually in prominent malls or business districts, making the closures an indicator of shaky retail reopening.

