Cosumer faucet brand Moen, a part of Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS +1.8% ), acquired a majority ownership stake in U.S.-based Flo Technologies, a smart water management and leak detection company, for providing unparalleled water management technology to consumers.

Both the companies are already in partnership to develop the Flo by Moen Smart Water Security System for protection against leaks and water damage incidents.

Along with its other products and innovations, Moen's goal is to save 1T gallons of water by 2030 thereby minimizing expenses.

A recent Lexis Nexis study revealed that post one year of installation of Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff led to 96% decrease in paid water leak claims vs. two years prior to installation.