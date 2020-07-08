Google shelves cloud project for China - Bloomberg

Bloomberg sources say Google (GOOG,GOOGL) scrapped plans for a new major cloud service in China on concerns over political tensions and the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative was known as "Isolated Region" and sought to address the desires of China and other countries to control data within their borders.

Under the initiative, the cloud service in a region would have been controlled by a third party, such as a local business or government agency.

Google says Isolated Region was scrapped because "other approaches we were actively pursuing offered better outcomes." The company didn't specify those approaches.

Google reportedly paused the initiative in China last year to focus on the EMEA regions, but the plug was finally pulled in May.

Google Cloud brought in $8.9B for Alphabet last year, but the cloud platform lags behind market leaders Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.