Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -0.3% ) reportedly plans to sell its 35% interest in the Inpex-operated Abadi liquefied natural gas project offshore Indonesia.

The field contains an estimated 10.7T cf of gas and is marked for construction of a multibillion-dollar plant with the capacity to produce 9.5M metric tons/year of LNG following recently signed agreements between the companies and the Indonesian government.

Shell has not commented on matters involving portfolio activity, but recently said it would take as much as $22B in impairment charges, about half of it related to its integrated gas business.