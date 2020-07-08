Oil prices looked set for a session of indecision today before a sudden boost in buying pushed prices above the next important bullish level.

Prices were little changed in anticipation of the U.S. weekly inventory numbers. But when those numbers arrived mixed neither bulls nor bears could seize the initiative.

In the bears camp there was a surprise rise in stockpiles +5.7M for the week ended July 3. Analysts were expecting another big drawdown of -3.1M, adding to the previous week’s plunge of -7.2M.

as economic reopenings happen across the world to make a dent in the huge stores built up during lockdown. From mid-March to mid-May the stockpile of barrels jumped by 88.1M, with 72M coming in April.

Since then there have been only four drops, and another 6.9M barrels have been added. The previous week’s drop, much bigger than forecast, looked like an inflection point. But today’s reported rise has clouded that prediction.

In the bull camp today there was the drop in gasoline inventories -4.8M, which were expected to remain flat. That was the largest drawdown since mid-March, and gasoline stockpiles have seen many more declines than crude in the last few months.

Refiners may have ramped up end-motor fuel operations ahead of the three-day weekend, but overall it’s been a steady and slow increase in operations, according to the EIA. Refinery inputs came in at 14.3M bpd last week, up 315K from the week before. Refinery utilization ticked up to 77.5%.

Earlier in the session, crude for August delivery (CL1:COM, +0.65% ) topped $41/bbl, but it’s now barely below, around $40.90. It breached that resistance level in late June then fell back and hasn’t been consistently above it since early March when the selling really started. Analysts say at least $40 is necessary to get refiners back close to seasonal levels and bring U.S. shale producers back into play.

The U.S. Oil ETF (USO, +1.4% ) is pushing to top $30, where it hasn’t sat since April.

While USO is still a ways off its 100-day SMA of $39.07, it has shown strength in the last month, outpacing the S&P slightly.

Yet even with substantial reopening measures and declines in new COVID-19 cases, the OPEC+ spectacle is still looming. Russia never particularly wanted production cuts, while Saudi Arabia was willing to flood the market to get back at Russia’s reticence and also take a big swipe at U.S. shale.

USO takes aim at 30