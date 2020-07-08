The Association of American Railroads has reported rail traffic of 437,989 carloads and intermodal units, down 2.4% Y/Y for the week ended July 4; however, the data shows improvement from previous week figures.

It included 12.7% decline in weekly carloads, which was partially offset by the growth of 7.7% in intermodal volume.

Two of the carload commodity that posted an increase were farm products excl. grain, up 1,233 carloads to 15,148; and motor vehicles and parts, up 1,065 carloads to 12,152.

For the first 27 weeks of 2020, Canadian railroads reported cumulative rail traffic volume of 3,731,605 carloads, containers and trailers, down 8.3%, while Mexican railroads recorded 10.8% decline.