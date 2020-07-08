Rosenblatt analyst Mark Zgutowicz thinks Twitter (TWTR +8.0% ) is "highly unlikely" to launch a subscription tier for general users.

A data analytics tier for power users would make sense, but the analyst says the initial total market would be less than 10M users.

Earlier today, TWTR shares gained after a job listing was posted for a Twitter team codenamed Gryphon, which is building a subscription platform.

Twitter earns more than 84% of its revenue from advertising, and a subscription product would offer diversification as sales growth lags. In Q1, Twitter's sales rose 3% Y/Y, the smallest gain in over two years.