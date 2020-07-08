Total (TOT +0.7% ) has secured $15.8B in funding for its liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, and the financing contracts were signed last Friday, according to South African lender FirstRand's local unit.

Total has not confirmed the signing, which has been widely reported in local media.

Mozambique LNG is one of several project being developed in the northern part of the country following one of the largest gas finds in a decade off its coast.

The project is forecast to generate $38B in revenue for Mozambique's government over its lifetime.