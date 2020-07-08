"We are not shutting in the line," Energy Transfer (ET +3.1% ) says in defiance of Monday's U.S. District Court ruling that ordered the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline pending a more robust environmental review.

The company says it is not making any moves to empty the pipeline and is accepting nominations for capacity on the pipeline in August; the court had ordered the pipeline to be drained by Aug. 5.

Judge Boasberg "exceeded his authority and does not have the jurisdiction to shut down the pipeline or stop the flow of crude oil," Energy Transfer says in preparation for yet another battle over the pipeline's future.