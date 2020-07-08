Studio City Finance, wholly-owned subsidiary of Studio City International Holdings (MSC -1.4% ), priced its international offering of dual-tranche senior notes at 100%.

Offering consists of two, $500M principal amount of 6.00% senior notes due 2025 and 6.50% senior notes due 2028.

Proceeds will be used by Studio City Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Studio City Finance, for full redemption of the outstanding 7.250% senior secured notes due 2021 issued by former. Also, for partial funding of the capital expenditures of remaining Studio City project.

The notes are general obligations of Studio City Finance, ranking equally with all of its existing and future senior indebtedness.