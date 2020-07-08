Universal Pictures (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is pushing back several films in the horror genre in a reaction to the recent COVID-19 developments.

The studio company announced that Candyman will now be release on October 16 after originally being slated for a September 25 debut. Meanwhile, The Forever Purge has moved to July 9 of next year after initially being scheduled for this month and Halloween Kills is slated for October 15, 2021 from October 16th of this year.

Analysts have been forecasting a soft return of traffic for the film business after theaters reopen.

Related stocks: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), Marcus (NYSE:MCS), Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI).