Microsoft Teams getting 'together mode,' capacity increase

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Teams is getting a "together mode" that displays participants in AI-generated theater-style seating.

In internal tests of the mode, participants looked at others more and kept their cameras on longer. Users were also better able to retain content from the meeting.

Together mode will roll out in August. Additional views will be added in the future.

Later this year, Teams will add speaker attributions to its live transcripts and captions.

Microsoft plans to expand meeting capacity to 1,000 participants, who can all speak and appear on video. A view-only meeting experience can support 20,000 participants.

Teams competes with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) and Slack (NYSE:WORK).