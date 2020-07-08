Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY -1% ) reports it delivered 196 aircraft over the first six months of the year, plunging from 389 achieved at the same point in 2019, but total June deliveries edged up to 36 from 24 in May.

But Airbus registered no new orders in June, its second month in a row of zero order activity.

H1 gross orders totaled 365 aircraft, or 298 net orders after stripping away cancellations.

Separately, Airbus' main U.K. union calls for "French and German style intervention" in the aerospace industry to avoid the loss of thousands of aerospace industry jobs.

Workforce cuts at the company's sites in Broughton and Filton will generate a ~£1B loss ($1.25B) to the local economy, according to a study commissioned by the Unite labor union.

Airbus said last week it plans to eliminate 15K positions across its commercial aviation division, including 1,730 jobs at its U.K. locations.