Tech leads a late-day rally for stocks again

The market got its late-trading mojo back today, recovering from midday weakness and avoiding a second-straight day of losses.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% , the Dow closed up 0.7% and the Nasdaq ended up 1.4% .

Apple led the way yet again, rising 2.3% and setting new all-time highs. Microsoft closed up 2.2% . Technology was the best-performing sector, up 1.3% .

Sentiment also got a boost after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said this afternoon that the jobless rate could finish the year in single digits.

Twitter was one of the top gainers in the S&P, up 7.3% on hopes that a subscription service was in the works, despite skepticism from Wall Street.

Consumer Discretionary stocks, also up 1.5% , saw rebounds in the volatile pandemic-vulnerable names like Kohl's, up 9.4% , and cruise line shares.

In the Dow, apart from Apple, Disney lent strength, up 2.7% . The company is still planning to reopen its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando on Saturday to a limited number of guests.