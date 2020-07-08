China's biggest energy firms have hired Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to serve as advisors for multi-billion dollar deals transferring key oil and gas pipeline assets into a national energy infrastructure giant, Reuters reports.

Stanley is said to have been picked to advise Sinopec (NYSE:SNP), while Goldman reportedly was selected for CNPC (NYSE:PTR) for the asset transfer; it is not yet clear if Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) has appointed an international advisor.

Overseen by a government vice premier - demonstrating the project's importance - the Chinese government aims to complete the asset transfers and start operation of the new entity, valued at more than $40B by industry analysts, by the end of September, according to the report.