Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) announces a new public offering of 1.8M shares held by Standard Diversified and an aggregate of 200K shares held by funds affiliated with Standard General.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the selling stockholders.

Separately, Turning Point Brands reports preliminary Q2 net sales of +$100M vs. guidance for $81M to $87M and the consensus mark of $85.0M

TPB ran up a 8.56% gain today and is up another 13.16% in AH trading. Shares are up more than 35% over the last 90 days.

Source: Press Release