Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCQB:EMMA) to restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and quarterly statements ended September 30, 2019.

The company will also restate the unaudited quarterly financial statements of EMI Holding, with which Emmaus completed a reverse recapitalization transaction in July 2019, for the quarter ended ended June 30, 2019.

The errors relate to the misclassification as equity of warrants issued by EMI in October of 2018, which instead should have been accounted for as liabilities.

It also consolidated EMI’s interest in EJ Holding as a Variable Interest Entity, which should have been accounted for using the equity method.

The company says that the revisions deemed to have an immaterial impact on the affected fiscal year and quarters.