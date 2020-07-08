Bank of America revisits the idea of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) acquiring a movie theater and builds a case for why it makes sense in the current environment.

"First, both Netflix and Amazon are reaching scale in movie output. We estimate that Netflix put out ~60 English language movies in 2019 vs. 131 wide releases by the Major 6 (87) and other studios (44). Many of these, like The Irishman or Extraction are big-budget films that would typically be seen as box office blockbusters. Second, movie theater chains are distressed due to COVID-19 and social distancing. Finally, competition in maturing markets like the US is rising, with most major media houses we cover set to offer a subscription service by the end of 2020. Bundling movie theater access with a membership could serve as a differentiator."

The firm thinks theatrical distribution can work with an over-the-top streaming model, despite the long-held emphasis of streaming execs on the immediate release of content to consumers at home.

A potential hurdle for Amazon or Netflix owning a chain would be resistance from Disney (NYSE:DIS), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) and Universal (NASDAQ:CMCSA), although their leverage could be tamped down due to the pandemic strain.

BofA has a Buy rating on both Amazon and Netflix. The Wall Street consensus on both stocks is bullish.

Related stocks: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), IMAX (NYSE:IMAX), Marcus (NYSE:MCS), Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI).