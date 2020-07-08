The FDA designates Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:CRNX) paltusotine an Orphan Drug for the treatment of acromegaly, a disorder in which the pituitary gland secretes too much growth hormone resulting in excessive bone growth, typically in the face, feet and hands.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

The company plans to announce topline results from its ACROBAT clinical program in Q4. It expects to initiate a Phase 3 trial of paltusotine in H1 2021.