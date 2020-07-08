In what could be a warning shot for the retail sector, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) trades lower after missing FQ1 estimates and saying it plans to close 200 stores over the next two years to adjust to the new retail reality.

The retailer reports revenue fell 49% in FQ1 and adjusted EBITDA was -$291.0M vs. -$100.5M consensus,

Gross margin decreased 780 basis points to 26.7%, unfavorably impacted by channel and product mix related to the substantial shift in sales to digital channels, including higher fulfillment costs, lower margin, COVID-essential products sold during the quarter and the deleverage of fixed expenses.

CEO update: "The impact of the COVID-19 situation was felt across our business during our fiscal Q1, including loss of sales due to temporary store closures and margin pressure from the substantial channel shift to digital... our actions to strengthen our financial position and liquidity are enhancing our flexibility and capacity to invest and rebuild our business for long-term success."

No guidance is issued by BBBY, but there is a warning that the pandemic remains volatile and could adversely affect store re-opening plans and other measures intended to address its impact.

Shares of BBBY are down 6.92% AH to $9.69.

Previously: Bed Bath & Beyond EPS misses by $0.64, misses on revenue (July 8)