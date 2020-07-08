Post the conclusion of its strategic review, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) plans to wind down and close New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) operations as the business is no longer viable given high energy costs and a challenging outlook for the aluminum industry.

Rio accounted for an underlying loss of NZ$46M in 2019.

NZAS is a joint venture between Rio Tinto (79.36%) and Sumitomo Chemical Company (20.64%).

Meridian Energy has been notified to terminate the power contract in August 2021, when the operations wind-down is expected to complete.