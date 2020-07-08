Costco higher after comparable sales tally for June impresses
|About: Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)|By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reports comparable sales rose 11.5% in June to smash the consensus estimate for a gain of 4.2%. Comparable sales were up 14.4% after factoring out gas and F/X.
Comparable sales were up 11.0% in the U.S. and 8.4% in Canada, while other international markets saw an increase of 18.0%.
E-commerce sales were up 85.8% during the month compared to a year ago.
Shares of Costco are up 1.44% in AH trading to $319.77 vs. the 52-week trading range of $262.71 to $325.26.