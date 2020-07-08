Air Lease (NYSE:AL) has reported 2Q20 revenue of $87M from the sales of three aircraft to Thunderbolt Aircraft Lease Limited III and one to third-party buyer.

One new Airbus A320neo has been delivered from order book with ALC’s fleet now comprising of 301 owned aircraft and 81 managed aircraft as at June 30. Additionally, 398 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2026.

On financing front, the company has issued $850M 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2025 in 2Q20.