Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) receives initial rulings related to two of the inter partes review cases initiated by Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in December 2018, challenging the validity of three of Shockwave’s issued patents.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled that a key claim in the ‘371 patent is valid, related to a device that creates shockwaves inside of a balloon catheter that is delivered over a guidewire.

Further, some claims of the ‘371 patent and all claims for the ‘091 patent were ruled invalid.

All claims of the ‘371 and the ‘091 patents remain valid and enforceable until appeals have been exhausted and Shockwave is not prohibited from selling or continuing to develop its IVL technologies