SAP's preliminary Q2 sees 18% cloud growth
|About: SAP SE (SAP)|By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
SAP's (NYSE:SAP) preliminary Q2 results show cloud revenue of €2.04B, up 18% Y/Y in constant currency but below the €2.07B consensus estimate. Cloud software revenue was up 3% Y/Y to €5.71B.
The company expects €6.74B in revenue (+1%) and an operating profit of €1.96B.
SAP maintains its FY guidance, seeing €27.8-28.5B in overall revenue, €8.3-8.7B in cloud revenue (€8.2B consensus), and €23.4-24B in cloud and software revenue (€23.83B consensus.)
SAP will report earnings on July 27.
SAP shares are up 5.5% after hours to $155.