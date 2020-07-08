SAP's (NYSE:SAP) preliminary Q2 results show cloud revenue of €2.04B, up 18% Y/Y in constant currency but below the €2.07B consensus estimate. Cloud software revenue was up 3% Y/Y to €5.71B.

The company expects €6.74B in revenue (+1%) and an operating profit of €1.96B.

SAP maintains its FY guidance, seeing €27.8-28.5B in overall revenue, €8.3-8.7B in cloud revenue (€8.2B consensus), and €23.4-24B in cloud and software revenue (€23.83B consensus.)

SAP will report earnings on July 27.

Press release.