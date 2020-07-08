YRC Worldwide's (NASDAQ:YRCW) discloses in an 8-K filing that its lenders agree to extend the maturity date on one lending facility until 2024, and to extend and further ease some requirements on a $580M term loan from a group led by Apollo Global Management.

The deals were negotiated as the company worked out terms for a $700M federal loan announced last week.

The agreements give YRC "three and half years to focus on the business, with no maturities at all," CFO Jamie Pierson tells WSJ. "It's a new day. We've just got to not blow it up."

YRC carries $880M in long-term debt, which it does not plan to pay down during the life of the loan, intending instead to either pay it off or refinance at maturity while taking "every penny we can and invest it back into this company, and invest in the fleet and the rolling stock."