Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) announces equity offering of C$900M, comprised of C$550M bought deal priced at C$17.10 per share and concurrent C$350M offering to an institutional investor at the same price.

Underwriters have an over-allotment option of additional 4.82M shares in the bought deal, which is expected to close on July 17.

Net proceeds will be used primarily for financing its renewable development growth projects and for general corporate purposes. The Company further plans to suspend its at-the-market equity program for remaining 2020.