A federal judge throws out a lawsuit General Motors (NYSE:GM) had filed accusing Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) of bribing union officials to gain an advantage on its labor costs.

GM says it strongly disagrees with the order by U.S. District Court Judge Borman, whom the automaker had sought to have removed from the case, and will pursue legal remedies.

The judge says GM failed to show it was the primary victim of any alleged racketeering activity that Fiat Chrysler officials may have engaged in, and that GM "suffered only indirect competitive harm."