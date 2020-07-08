Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) has launched a process to sell ~1,250 gas stations to ease possible antitrust concerns as it considers a possible acquisition of Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) Speedway chain, NY Post reports.

The Federal Trade Commission could be concerned that a combination of the two biggest U.S. gas-and-convenience-store chains could raise food prices at those locations, especially during a time when fewer people are going out to restaurants, according to the report.

Couche-Tard is looking to raise ~$4B with the sale, which likely would be contingent on a deal to buy all of Speedway's 3,800 locations from Marathon, which recently revived an auction of the gas station unit after it was derailed by the coronavirus.