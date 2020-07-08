BHP says its Escondida copper mine in Chile has offered some workers the option for early retirement because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the company's union rips the plan as a scheme to get rid of old and sick workers.

The union says it will closely monitor the plans to ensure they are not used as a pretext to eliminate any of the 2,372 unionized workers at the mine during the pandemic.

The dispute comes as the COVID-19 outbreak has exploded across much of Chile, which has recorded more than 300K cases and more than 6,500 deaths.

Copper prices have been strong as virus cases climb, as the risk of Chilean supply disruptions makes a 2020 copper deficit a possibility.