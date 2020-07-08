Natural gas flows to U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants have plunged so far this month to average 3.1B cf/day, after falling to a 20-month low of 4.1B cf/day in June, as coronavirus lockdowns cut global demand, Refinitiv reports.

With U.S. LNG capacity rising as new units enter service, utilization of those plants has collapsed from 85%-90% in 2019 to just 32% so far this month as buyers cancel dozens of cargoes.

So far this month, only five vessels picked up cargoes from the six U.S. LNG export plants - two from Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) Sabine Pass in Louisiana, two from Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) Cameron LNG plant in Louisiana and one from Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) Cove Point in Maryland, according to Refinitiv.

No ships have visited Cheniere's Corpus Christi plant in Texas since June 29, Freeport LNG in Texas since June 27 or Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Elba Island plant in Georgia since January.

Global LNG projects are seen as increasingly in jeopardy, their prospects hurt by rising concerns about climate change, public protests and delays due to the coronavirus.

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GAZ, GAZB