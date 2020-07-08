Carbon dioxide emissions from the 100 biggest U.S. electricity producers (NYSEARCA:XLU) fell 8% last year, as power producers shut coal plants in favor of cheaper and cleaner natural gas and renewables, according to a new report from the environmental group Ceres.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is producing more zero-carbon electricity than any of its peers, the study says, but rather than joining some of its peers by setting a long-term net-zero emissions goal for 2050, the utility's goal is to reduce emissions from its operations by 15% by 2022, after achieving a previous target ahead of schedule.

The future is too uncertain to set a 2050 goal, Exelon's chief innovation and sustainability officer Chris Gould tells the Washington Examiner, and suggests other utilities' targets are less meaningful given Exelon is ahead of its peers today.

Gould, like other utility leaders, says that to reach 100% clean electricity, advancements are needed in technologies such as long-duration energy storage, carbon capture for coal and gas plants, and advanced nuclear reactors.