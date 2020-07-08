Two most popular trading styles on Robinhood include trend following and "mean reversion," RobinTrack founder Casey Primozic said in an interview on CNBC's Fast Money.

RobinTrack is a firm that collects data on Robinhood users' activity, and Primozic says he has been collecting data since 2018.

At the beginning, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was among the more typical mean reversion-traded stocks, he said, where investors would buy as the stock fell and sold as it returned to a higher price. But "some time in the last year or so," investors started to chase the price up, using big jumps in price as a trigger to buy more shares of the electric carmaker, akin to trend following.

The trend following is not unique to Tesla, however, as the Robintrack founder said that many investors are watching what "the pack" is doing, and when something "picks up steam," are jumping on stocks after they've already recently risen 50%, 100% or even 200%.

Primozic also discussed the rise of the use of "fractional" shares, which has been "very popular." When the opportunity arose to use it, the data almost immediately showed when the offering was available as investors started to buy shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Class A shares, as there only used to be 2, or 3 individuals max who held shares of the nearly $300,000/share priced stock at the same time.

Even with the idea that Robinhood investors are branching out from the typical volatile stocks like Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and into a Berkshire, for example, Primozic notes that he sees TiKTok, Instagram and Twitter accounts as heavily used, and are the "biggest source" of influence in the buying and selling decisions for the short term on Robinhood.