OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) +22.3% after-hours on news of an agreement with pharmaceutical firm Kaléo to co-promote its XHANCE exhalation nasal spray for the treatment of nasal polyps in adult patients.

Under the deal terms, Kaléo will promote XHANCE to an agreed-upon audience of office-based healthcare professionals to include nearly 6K prescribers, about half of whom are outside of the current Optinose called-on universe of ~10K healthcare professionals.

Last week, OptiNose said it started development of a new product candidate to combine its nasal Exhalation Delivery System technology with an antiseptic that has been recently shown to kill the virus that causes COVID-19.