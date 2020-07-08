The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled yesterday that local governments in Colorado can pursue a high-stakes climate lawsuit against the fossil fuel industry in state court.

The court rejected industry lawyers' claims that a lawsuit from Boulder, Boulder County and San Miguel County belongs in federal court.

Federal appellate courts fielding cases from Baltimore and several California municipalities reached similar conclusions earlier this year.

Boulder and its partners filed their case in state court in 2018 against Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) and others, and company lawyers pushed the case to a federal district court, which sent it back to the state level; Exxon appealed, and the 10th Circuit heard oral arguments in May.

A Colorado environmental group recently said it was reviving a push to get an anti-fracking measure on the state's November ballot, just two weeks after another group stopped its efforts because of COVID-19.