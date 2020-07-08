CEOs of major defense companies are asking the U.S. government to ensure that billions of dollars are not taken from the Department of Defense budget to shore up firms hit by COVID-19 without being replaced with new funds.

Several billion dollars will be needed to replace funds that have been spent on paying the salaries of highly skilled workers to prevent them from being laid off because of the coronavirus, the executives said in separate letters to the Pentagon and White House.

The Pentagon also is allowed to pay defense contractors for sick time or if healthy workers cannot get to job sites due to the virus outbreak.

The letters signed by the head of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) defense unit as well as CEOs of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), Raytheon (NYSE:RTX), Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), Textron (NYSE:TXT), L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) and BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) said COVID-19-related workforce expenses are "well beyond" the DoD's ability to fund without significantly jeopardizing ongoing military modernization efforts.

Defense analyst Jim McAleese estimates the industry will need $12B-$15B in the next congressional stimulus bill to cover coronavirus-related bills.