Chinese data lifts Asia Pacific stocks higher

Asia-Pacific stocks trading higher on positive close overnight on U.S. markets, led by tech stocks and upbeat China data.

China +1.03% continues to surge on the 8th day as China Life advances. Adding to the gain, PPI decline -3% vs. consensus of -3.2% and June CPI up 2.5% in-line with consensus.

Japan +1.05% as BOJ Governor Kuroda says will not hesitate to add further easing if its needed.

Australia +1.27% . In a major move, Australia suspends extradition agreement with Hong Kong after China imposed sweeping national security legislation.