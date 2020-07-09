Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is "very close" to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology, CEO Elon Musk said by video at the opening of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

"I remain confident that we will have the basic functionality for level 5 autonomy complete this year," he added, as the company competes against Google's Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL), GM's Cruise (NYSE:GM), Amazon's Zoox (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) in the self-driving arena.

Level 5 is typically referred to as "full automation," where all roads and environmental conditions can be managed without a driver and steering wheels are optional.