More than 170 nonprofit groups are calling on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to stop selling its talc-based baby powder worldwide after the company said in May that it would discontinue the product in the U.S. and Canada.

J&J's choice to continue marketing baby powder in international markets, often to Black and Brown consumers, contradicts a commitment to fighting racial inequality, declared Janette Robinson Flint, the executive director of Black Women for Wellness.

"Decades of independent scientific studies by medical experts around the world support the safety of Johnson's Baby Powder," according to the company. "We continue to offer this product in many other regions around the world where there is higher consumer demand."

Johnson & Johnson still faces thousands of lawsuits from consumers and their survivors claiming its talc products were contaminated with asbestos and caused cancer.