“We don’t want to lose any (jobs). We try very hard not to, but one’s got to assume somewhere between 5% and 10% of the restaurants might not be able to survive," said Alasdair Murdoch, Burger King (NYSE:QSR) UK head.

The company expects to close one out of ten UK outlets leading to 800 to 1,600 job loss out of more than 16,500 UK staff.

The company has earlier said that it would withhold rents. The firm has been pushing to renegotiate rents but expects few high street locations to close down.

Only about 370 of the restaurant chain’s 530 UK stores have reopened since the nation went into lockdown.

