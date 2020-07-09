Echoing similar moves by Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Nike (NYSE:NKE), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is removing Washington Redskins merchandise from its online store, adding to pressure on the NFL team to change its name.

Sellers have 48 hours to review and remove items flagged by Amazon, including jerseys, t-shirts and jewelry.

The decision comes after the Washington Redskins said last week it would review its name after several big sponsors - FedEx, Nike, Pepsi - called on the team to rebrand itself following pressure from investors.

In other news, Amazon has agreed to settle allegations for $135K that it provided goods and services to individuals or entities subject to U.S. sanctions, primarily due to deficiencies in its automatic screening processes.