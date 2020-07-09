Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) to acquire Fjord Bank subject to regulatory approval.

The acquisition will accelerate OPRA's fintech operations in Europe aiming at improving consumers’ personal finances.

Opera and AB Fjord Bank entered into an investment and share purchase agreement on May 29th, 2020.

OPRA acquired a 9.9% interest in AB Fjord Bank via a share subscription, completed on July 3rd. After regulatory approval, the remaining stake of Fjord Bank will be acquired.

Post acquisition, OPRA will become the owner of a specialized bank, which is launching its first deposit and loan service in Lithuania in 2020.