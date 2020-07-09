Futures edge up after better-than-expected claims numbers

S&P futures are up 0.15% following a weekly jobless claims report that came in slightly better than forecast.

The futures ticked up just before the claims numbers arrived and investors added to those gains shortly afterwards.

Continued tech stock love saw Nasdaq futures rising 0.6% .

More than 60,000 new daily COVID-19 infections were recorded in the U.S. yesterday to mark the single-largest total of any country since the coronavirus outbreak began in early January.