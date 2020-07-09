Futures mixes ahead of weekly jobless claims

Tech stock love saw Nasdaq futures inch up overnight, while Dow and S&P 500 futures slipped 0.3% , following a turnaround on Wednesday that saw all three indexes close back in the green.

More than 60,000 new daily COVID-19 infections were recorded yesterday to mark the single-largest total of any country since the coronavirus outbreak began in early January.

Today's session will be highlighted by earnings from Walgreens Boots Alliance, as well as jobless claims data at 8:30 a.m. ET, which analysts expect will show 1.3M Americans filing for weekly unemployment benefits.