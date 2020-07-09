Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) announced that Taylor Morrison Communities has priced an upsized offering of $500M (from $400M) of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2030.

Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in cash, in arrears, on each February 1 and August 1, beginning on February 1, 2021.

Closing date is July 22.

Net proceeds, together with cash on hand, will be used to redeem $266.9M of 6.00% senior notes due 2023 and $333.1M of 5.875% senior notes due 2025.

The company notified the holders that 2023 and 2025 notes will be redeemed on July 22, 2020.

