Jobless rate could finish 2020 in single digits - Bullard

Sentiment got a boost yesterday after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that the jobless rate could fall substantially by the end of the year.

"I think we're tracking very well right now," the central bank official told CNBC's Closing Bell. "Seems to me like by the end of the year you can get down certainly to single digits, probably even below 8%, maybe 7% by the end of the year."

It's been quite a run for the unemployment rate, which was at a 50-year low of 3.5% just five months ago before spiking up to 14.7% in April (it currently stands at 11.%).