Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) has formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC (ADCL), dedicated to the commercial development of its tests in Virology, for the detection of COVID-19, and in Oncology, for the detection and enumeration of invasive Circulating Tumor Cells (iCTCs).

In mid-May, the company received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Linea COVID-19 SARS-CoV-2 Assay Kit for detection of coronavirus.

The FDA has also approved amendments of the company's EUA to include extraction and concentration of the viral RNA by a magnetic method of nucleic acid extraction that lends itself easily to high-throughput scaling with robotics and diversifies the two extraction methods already covered by the existing EUA.

A series of EUA amendments are planned to introduce automation for increased throughput and accuracy, gain approval for additional RNA extraction methods and PCR devices to expand the use of EUA assay.

Applied DNA has obtained its Permanent Facility Identifier for ADCL, has hired a Licensed Clinical Laboratory Director and Certified Laboratory Scientists, and has applied for a license from the New York State Department of Health.