Buckle (NYSE:BKE) reports sales increased 26.8% Y/Y to $94.8M in July.

As a result of the store closures, the company plans to only report total net sales each month and does not plan to separately report comparable store sales during this time. Buckle says it will continue to evaluate the appropriate time to resume its regular monthly sales reporting as normal business operations resume.

As of July 4, Buckle had 438 stores had reopened.

Shares of Buckle are down 37.57% YTD.

