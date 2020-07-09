Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.83 misses by $0.39 ; GAAP EPS of -$1.95 misses by $2.80 .

Revenue of $34.63B (+0.1% Y/Y) beats by $310M .

Gross margin of 18.9% vs. consensus of 20.3%; Operating margin of 2.3% vs. consensus of 3.7%

Company is now targeting cost savings of more than $2B vs. $1.8B previously, by fiscal 2022; sees job cuts of more than 4K, or 7% of workforce. There's a 2.2% boost to the quarterly dividend to $0.4675 per share, but buybacks are put on hold.

Shares +0.095% PM.

Press Release